New Decatur city judge sworn in Monday

Decatur’s newest municipal judge was sworn in Monday at City Hall.
Judge Takisha Guster Gholston replaces Judge Billy Cook, who retired after 25 years of service. Gholston was appointed last month by Decatur City Council.
“I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity,” Gholston told WAAY 31. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Decatur in this capacity.”
As judge, Gholston will oversee misdemeanor arrests, traffic offenses, city code violations and parking tickets occurring within the Decatur city limits or the police jurisdiction of Decatur, according to the city.