...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

New Decatur city judge sworn in Monday

Judge Takisha Guster Gholston

Takisha Guster Gholston takes the oath during her swearing-in ceremony Monday at Decatur City Hall, officially becoming Decatur's newest municipal judge.

Decatur’s newest municipal judge was sworn in Monday at City Hall.

Judge Takisha Guster Gholston replaces Judge Billy Cook, who retired after 25 years of service. Gholston was appointed last month by Decatur City Council.

“I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity,” Gholston told WAAY 31. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Decatur in this capacity.”

As judge, Gholston will oversee misdemeanor arrests, traffic offenses, city code violations and parking tickets occurring within the Decatur city limits or the police jurisdiction of Decatur, according to the city.

