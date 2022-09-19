New Covid booster available at Huntsville Hospital

Covid-19 booster shots to protect against the omicron variant are now available in Huntsville.
Huntsville Hospital will be taking appointments for those looking to get the shot at the Fever and Flu Clinic on Governors Drive.
The clinic will administer Pfizer’s latest booster shot, which is designed to protect people from the original strand of Covid-19 as well as the new omicron variants.
Tracy Doughty of Huntsville Hospital said the clinic received this new booster last week and has already administered 50 shots as of Monday.
This new booster is available to anyone 12 or older who is interested and at least 90 days out from their last shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
So far, the response has been great, Doughty said.
The Fever and Flu Clinic is booked up with appointments for its first three days.
Doughty said he’s glad to see that people trust the booster, and he said now is as good a time as ever to get the shot.
"We’re going into the winter season, and our cold and flu symptoms mimic that of Covid — headache, malaise, coughing, fever and those things," Doughty said. "So it's the right time to get the booster now, before we hit the winter season."
The vaccine will be administered 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Doughty was clear in stating it is OK to get both your booster shot and flu shot at the same time.
If you're looking to book a shot with Huntsville Hospital, you can visit their website here.