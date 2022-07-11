New Covid-19 surge sends positivity rates skyrocketing across Alabama

In Alabama, Covid-19 positivity rates are once again on the rise, though total hospitalizations and deaths remain well below past surges seen during the last two and half years.
In rural DeKalb County, the positivity rate hovered around 32% after hitting more than 40% over the weekend. This doesn't include everyone who tests positive using an at-home test, as those are often unreported.
State health officials started seeing this spike ramp up in May. While some U.S. communities are moving back to mandatory masking and other protocols, that likely won't happen in Alabama.
"We have not seen the level of hospitalizations with this surge. We are just over 500, and that is still a lot of people in the hospital — including 18 of those being children as of Friday. So, that's still a lot, but it is far, far less than 1,000 that we had," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. "The message is the same: to stay up-to-date on the vaccine and recognize these variants have been more crafty and getting around our vaccine as a preventative measure."
Doctors said all of the new treatments available to help combat this virus are helping make this wave more manageable for health care professionals.