 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Cullman, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New Colbert County database helps first responders on calls with people with autism

  • 0
Download PDF Colbert County 911 Autism Awareness Flyer

A new database in Colbert County will help first responders on calls where a person with autism is.

The database will populate with people with autism across the county and relies on loved ones of the individual to fill out the form.

When a 911 call is placed and the operator punches in an address from the database, information regarding the individual with autism will appear on the screen.

The 911 operator can then give critical information to first responders; such as how to communicate with the individual as well as any safe spaces in the home they may be hiding in.

"If we know ahead of time that a person presents with atypical behavior, you know they're non-verbal, they don't understand simple commands, we can be able to gauge our response and make sure that person is given the appropriate care," database creator and medical student Fabian Oden said.

In the coming weeks, Oden is offering free training to first responders on how to interact with people with autism. They are scheduled via Zoom on July 19 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.

If all goes well, Oden is hoping to expand the program outside of Colbert County by the end of the year.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you