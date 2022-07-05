New Colbert County database helps first responders on calls with people with autism

A new database in Colbert County will help first responders on calls where a person with autism is.
The database will populate with people with autism across the county and relies on loved ones of the individual to fill out the form.
When a 911 call is placed and the operator punches in an address from the database, information regarding the individual with autism will appear on the screen.
The 911 operator can then give critical information to first responders; such as how to communicate with the individual as well as any safe spaces in the home they may be hiding in.
"If we know ahead of time that a person presents with atypical behavior, you know they're non-verbal, they don't understand simple commands, we can be able to gauge our response and make sure that person is given the appropriate care," database creator and medical student Fabian Oden said.
In the coming weeks, Oden is offering free training to first responders on how to interact with people with autism. They are scheduled via Zoom on July 19 from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
If all goes well, Oden is hoping to expand the program outside of Colbert County by the end of the year.