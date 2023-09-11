New Chick-fil-A opens in Scottsboro this week

Chicken sandwich fans should get ready because Chick-fil-A opens its new location in Scottsboro Tuesday!
The popular restaurant chain says the new location will add approximately 100 full-time and part-time jobs to the Scottsboro community.
According to Chick-fil-A, the Scottsboro location will celebrate its opening by also celebrating 100 local heroes making an impact in the area, providing them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Chick-fil-A also says it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of this new restaurant opening, which will be distributed to local partners to aid in the fight against hunger.
Beth Monroe was selected as the independent franchised owner/operator of the Scottsboro location.
Chick-fil-A Scottsboro is located at 368 Micah Way, and it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Scottsboro, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page HERE.