New CEO picked for Crestwood Medical Center

A new leader is coming Crestwood Medical Center.
Matthew Banks will take over as chief executive officer on July 18, the Board of Trustees announced Tuesday.
Banks replaces Dr. Pam Hudson, who has been Crestwood’s CEO for 15 years. Hudson will transition to an executive position at Crestwood with a focus on physician initiatives, according to a news release.
Banks has spent the last four years as CEO of Merit Health Wesley, a 211-bed acute care facility in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Previously, he was CEO at Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville, N.C.; Chief Operating Officer at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C.; and Chief Operating/Nursing Officer and Interim CEO at Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston.
More from the release:
Banks holds his bachelor's of science in nursing, bachelor's of science in psychology, and master's of science in nursing with a concentration in health services administration degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and an associate's degree in nursing from Troy University.
“It is a humbling opportunity to join the Crestwood team whose members have consistently lived out the mission of improving patients' quality of life and enhancing the well-being of the community,” says Banks.
“I'm excited to support the work of the skilled, compassionate physicians and employees delivering quality care and services.”