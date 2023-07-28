 Skip to main content
New Athens Middle School principal looks forward to successful school year

  Updated
  • 0
Jared Paschall

Jared Paschall

Jared Paschall was appointed to serve as principal of Athens Middle School on June 5.

Paschall grew up wanting to pursue a career as a firefighter. He said he wanted to use his gifts and talents to do something that allowed him to help people.

"I got into a different path. I got into physical education," said Paschall. He said he loved coaching.

Paschall earned an administrative degree in 2010 from Stanford University, and then he became the assistant principal at Sparkman Middle School.

"I was there for four years. It felt like I could go one more step and so I applied for the middle school job and got that," he said.

The new principal said he was a little surprised that members of the Athens City Schools Board of Education selected him as the new principal.

"I feel like a lot of school systems around, they kind of promote from within," he shared.

He said he's been extremely busy during the last couple of months.

"It's like drinking from a fire hydrant. When I first started, a massive amount of information was coming at me," Paschall shared.

Summer vacation turned out differently.

"I thought I was going to be off for the summer as assistant principal. So while I was on vacation, I was checking emails and doing all sorts of stuff and, and now things."

Things have settled down some, but Paschall is working hard to make sure this school year is a successful one. He has already identified what's working for Athens Middle School in terms of academics.

"Academically, we have a core group of teachers that have been here for a while, and when you have experienced teachers that have been in the trenches and working hard together as a family, you get so much more accomplished. I've been able to sit and meet with a lot of my teachers and they have a very collaborative culture," Paschall explained.

Some of the challenges the school is facing include a lack of student discipline.

"COVID put us way behind. We're kind of getting out of that phase. I'll be posing questions like how can we give them consequences, but at the same time, show them love and show them how to grow," he explained.

Athens Middle School made a grade of C, according to Alabama Department of Education's Report Card for 2021-2022. Paschall said he has a plan to improve the school's academic achievement. He wants to begin by analyzing the data.

"I think you look at that and you sit down and you have a conversation with your school leaders and your school administrators, your instructional coaches, and then your teachers and you figure out a plan of what can we do step by step to get the students where we want them to be," he explained.

He wants teachers to be able to assess how they are teaching and discover why students aren't retaining learning materials.

Paschall also wants to bring in people from the community who support middle schools. He wants to bring male and female mentors into the school as well to assist students.

"Our goal is to make sure that these kids are successful later on in life and so their grades are important and what they're learning is important. We want to instill characteristics that they're going to take with them for the rest of their lives and grow," he explained.

Teachers and parents can expect a survey soon with questions about ways to improve the school and the academic performance of the students. He said he also plans to bring back school dances which were stopped because of COVID.

