New app keeps Morgan County students safe in the classroom

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office now uses an app to keep students safe in the classroom.
The application TangoTango uses wi-fi and turns a cell phone into a two-way radio.
Now, school resource officers can use that app to communicate directly with other deputies and Morgan County dispatch.
Before, because of a lack of service on the radios, if an emergency were to happen or a SRO needed to get in touch with dispatch, they would have to make a physical phone call into 911 just like a member of the general public.
TangoTango solves that problem and gets help where it's needed quicker.
"Once we realized we could solve it really easily, it's just another way to reassure parents that no matter what happens in these school buildings we can respond appropriately and quickly," Morgan County Sheriff Spokesman Mike Swafford said.
Swafford said the system is working well since it was implemented a few weeks ago.
TangoTango is used by two SROs. One is assigned to Brewer High School. The other is assigned to Danville Elementary, Danville Middle and Danville High Schools.
All together, that's about 1,500 students protected by TangoTango.