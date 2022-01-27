New airline bringing jet service back to the Shoals

Jet service is coming back to the Shoals.
Passengers who fly with Contour Airlines in Muscle Shoals can expect 36 inches of leg room and a maximum of 30 passengers per flight. That's the equivalent to what passengers get when flying first class on most domestic flights.
Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz is excited about the reintroduction of jet service to the Shoals.
"I think the fact that we’re reintroducing jet service to the community after an almost 15-year hiatus will make people feel comfortable getting on an airplane out of Muscle Shoals again," said Chaifetz.
Contour gives the Shoals an opportunity to stay local when flying out. They'll also get a chance to fly directly to the hub of another major airline for their next flight.
Chaifetz said that even though Muscle Shoals has had carriers with an interline agreement before, this route to American Airlines' hub will be the biggest difference separating Contour from previous airlines in the Shoals.
All flights from Muscle Shoals will head directly to Charlotte, North Carolina, and from there, the opportunities become bountiful.
"When you go to aa.com, you will find Muscle Shoals, or you can select a departure city of Muscle Shoals and get a single ticket with a single connection to 117 domestic destinations over Charlotte," Chaifetz explained.
Chaifetz said Contour is set to be a huge economic driver for the City of Muscle Shoals. He hopes it'll be even better than his previous cities in other, similar cities.
"In the first month of service, we tripled the boardings relative to the prior month," he said.
He said he wants to give people of the Shoals a chance to explore the world and not depend on driving to Huntsville or Nashville to do so.
For the next two weeks, Contour will be welcoming passengers with flights to Charlotte, both ways, for only $29.