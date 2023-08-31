New ACCS Innovation Center opening in Decatur to create training programs for industry needs

Renovation is underway in Decatur for the Alabama Community College System’s Innovation Center.
Workforce Director for the Innovation Center Houston Blackwood says the new building will be used as a think tank and office for members of the ACCS.
“So, I think the spirit of this building goes out through all the different courses, the skills for success courses as it goes across the state," Blackwood said. "And hopefully we put people back to work quickly, and if they don’t like what they’re doing, within just a week they can be in a different job within a whole new career.”
The Innovation Center creates training programs that are tailored to the needs of the state of Alabama.
The "Skills for Success" program was specifically designed to address the skills gap and provide Alabamians with training for in-demand careers.
This program is available to anyone and provides free industry-recognized training that helps prepare residents for the workforce.
“It's really available to anybody anywhere, and it doesn’t matter if you have a high school diploma or not, you can take these courses," Blackwood continued. "And since they’re at no cost to the student or the company, anybody can take it at any time.”
This new center will give residents more options and opportunities to get trained and certified in a new career.
“In the end, it doesn’t matter if you’re 16 or 85, you can know it, and you can do it, and then you'll have a credential that the industry recognizes,” Blackwood said.
Blackwood says the building's official grand opening is set for Oct. 12, but Innovation Center leaders have been hard at work creating new programs for residents.
Three new programs will be starting up in September, which include training in excavation, hotel operations, and manufactured housing installation.
With the new building, the Innovation Center plans to double the amount of training programs by this time next year.
For more information about the Alabama Community College System’s available courses, click here.