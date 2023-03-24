Never 'off-duty' Russellville firefighters save lives while on road trip

For Russellville firefighters Michael Hall and Shane Mansell, Tuesday morning proved to they are never really off the clock.
"That's the oath we kind of took when we become a fireman, you know, save lives, protect property," Mansell said.
The two were on a road trip to South Carolina to pick up a boat. About an hour into their trip, they spotted flames off Highway 157 in Falkville.
"There was a trailer truck pulled over on the side of the road, and as I drove by I looked back and said, that dang house is on fire," Mansell said.
Mansell and Hall turned around and pulled into the parking lot. It was a duplex with flames coming out both sides.
With no fire gear or equipment, they said they ran into one of the homes where several people were inside.
"One of the girls we got out of the house went back in, to rescue her dog, we got her back out, Michael got the dog out," Mansell said. "We did another search to make sure everyone was out of the house."
Everyone was OK.
"We got them in their vehicle, ambulance got there and we continued on our trip," Mansell said.
Ivan Lopez lived in one of the homes in the duplex. He said he escaped through a window with his son.
"I was more worried about my son that the things inside," Lopez said.
Lopez said he is struggling since he lost everything but he said he is grateful for everyone who responded Tuesday morning.
"I'm thankful for that, and for the people that helped us get out and get safe," Lopez said.
Mansell and Hall said they are thankful no one was hurt.
"We don't deserve all this credit and stuff. I mean we were just doing what anyone would do in that situation," Hall said.
Danville Fire and Rescue is leading the investigation and have not confirmed a cause but Lopez suspects it could be his space heater.
To help the families impacted, click here.