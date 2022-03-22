Nevada authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman whose disappearance they say is 'suspicious in nature'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Nevada authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman whose disappearance they say is 'suspicious in nature'

  • 0

Nevada authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Naomi Irion's disappearance is "suspicious in nature," according to a Lyon County, Nevada, Sheriff's Office news release.

Irion was last seen in her car in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nevada, Walmart, authorities said. She parked her car around 5 a.m. and was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., said Detective Erik Kusmerz with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office during a Tuesday news conference.

Irion's sister, Tamara Cartwright, told CNN that Irion worked at Panasonic Energy of North America and was waiting to take the shuttle to work from Walmart.

At 5:24 a.m., surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion's vehicle. At 5:25 a.m. her vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot with the man driving, Kusmerz said. Police released surveillance video and photos showing the man in the parking lot.

On March 15, Irion's vehicle was recovered near the Walmart and is currently being processed, Kusmerz said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a dark, 2020 or newer Chevrolet 2500-3500 High Country Silverado truck, Kusmerz said. Authorities are not providing details on the vehicle's owner.

"Please save my daughter and bring her home," Irion's mother, Diane Irion, said during the news conference. "Anything, any little, tiny bit of information, please call ... No piece of information is too small to report. At this point, we need everyone's help across the nation because the incident happened so close to I-80. She could be anywhere, anywhere in the nation."

Search and rescue teams from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office have conducted numerous searches in the air and on the ground, Kusmerz said. The FBI is also working with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Division, he said.

Irion is 5-feet-11-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. A missing person's flyer shared on social media shows Irion's hair is currently dyed black. She also has a septum piercing, piercings in both nostrils, and a smiley face tattoo on one ankle, Kusmerz said.

Irion was carrying a dark-colored purse, an iPhone and Air Pods and is known to carry a Fidget spinner, Kusmerz said. She was wearing a blue Panasonic shirt, gray cardigan sweater, dark UGG-style boots and gray sweatpants, her mother said. Another search is set for Saturday.

Fernley is about 34 miles east of Reno.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.