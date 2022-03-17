 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Netflix is streaming the Volodymyr Zelensky series that foreshadowed his presidency

  • 0
Netflix is streaming the Volodymyr Zelensky series that foreshadowed his presidency

Volodymyr Zelensky stars in "Servant of the People," a 2015 series now streaming on Netflix.

 Netflix

Before he became president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a successful actor and comedian.

Now Netflix is again streaming the TV series that helped make him a star -- and served as a springboard for his presidential campaign.

"Servant of the People" is a political satire featuring Zelensky as a high school teacher who becomes the Ukrainian president after a speech he makes about corruption in the country's government goes viral.

The series debuted in 2015. Some have credited the role with helping catapult Zelensky to Ukraine's real-life presidency in 2019.

"You asked and it's back!" Netflix said in a tweet Wednesday, announcing the series' return.

Zelensky is currently dominating the world stage with his impassioned pleas for help following Russia's invasion of his country.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.