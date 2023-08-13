 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Nestlé recalls some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

  • Updated
  • 0
Nestlé recalls some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to wood chips

Nestlé recalled some Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

 Nestlé

(CNN) — Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall of some Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough bars due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The announcement on Thursday applied to two batches of the “break and bake” bar products that were produced in April, the company said. A “small number” of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the wood fragments, the company said. Although no illnesses or injuries have been reported, Nestlé issued the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The company said consumers who purchased the dough bars with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should return the product for a replacement or refund.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address,” Nestlé USA said.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Last October, Nestlé issued a voluntary recall for its refrigerated, ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because of the “potential presence of white plastic pieces.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.