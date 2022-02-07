Nelly to perform at ‘Tacos & Tequila’ at Sand Mountain Amphitheater

Multiplatinum, three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly will perform at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater as part of the Tacos and Tequila Music Festival.
Set for May 20, the festival will also feature performances from Chingy, Baby Bash and DJ Skribble.
Sand Mountain Amphitheater said the festival “has more in store for crowds than just the best of hip-hop music, ensuring an experience that fans won’t soon forget.”
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at sandmountainamphitheater.com. Prices start at $34 for general admission.