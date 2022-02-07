Neil deGrasse Tyson coming to Huntsville

America’s favorite astrophysicist is headed to the Rocket City.
Neil deGrasse Tyson will speak at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater at 7 p.m. June 8, the venue announced Monday.
Tickets go on sale HERE at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. Prices range from $59 to $149.50.
The lecture, in association with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, is called “This Just In: The Latest Discoveries in the Universe” and “reviews and analyzes the greatest hits of the past two years in the cosmos,” according to Orion.
“Tyson is the recipient of twenty-one honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. His contributions to the public appreciation of the cosmos have been recognized by the International Astronomical Union in their official naming of asteroid “13123 Tyson.” And by zoologists, with the naming of Indirani Tysoni, a native species of leaping frog in India. On the lighter side, Tyson was voted “Sexiest Astrophysicist Alive” by People Magazine in 2000,” the release announcing Tyson’s visit includes.
