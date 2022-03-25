Neighbors worried about safety on Huntsville's Countess Road's curves

A Huntsville roadway with a sharp curve has some people in Huntsville worried for their safety!
Don Webster with HEMSI says his agency has been called to one particular curve on Countess Road three times since June 1, 2021. All three of those wrecks left people hurt.
"That particular intersection has been a constant source of accidents," said Bob Soloman. He's lived nearby to the hair pin curve for more than a decade and seen dozens of crashes.
"I've had cars pull up here after hitting that turn where they went off the ditch a little and they're asking for help," said Soloman. "Just to get their car back on the road so they can get out of here."
The guardrail is badly beaten and the Madison County commission has resorted to using plastic barriers in place of the traditional, metal guardrail.
"I would see them change out those guardrails couple times a year and that's a lot of money," said Soloman.
Neighbors believe the guardrail was taken out so many times it wasn't worth it for the commission to keep repairing it.
"I assume that they (the plastic barriers) cost less to replace or reset because they don't really take much damage they just kind of knock out of the way like a bowling pin," said Soloman.
Soloman says the road used to have grooves in it to warn drivers of the sharp, dangerous curve. He says once the road was paved, the grooves went away and the accidents picked back up.
"Prior to the road being repaved if I had to guess 4 or 5 years ago they had put the ribs in the road that year," said Soloman. "They make you slow down! For some reason that year they paved the road and didn't put them back!"
WAAY 31 reached out to the Madison County commission to see what can be done to make the curve more safe for drivers and how much it costs to replace the guardrail when it's damaged.
We did not hear back.