Neighbors worried about safety on Huntsville's Countess Road curves

A Huntsville roadway with a sharp curve has some people worried for their safety.
Don Webster with HEMSI said his agency has been called to one particular curve on Countess Road three times since June 1, 2021. All three of those wrecks left people hurt.
"That particular intersection has been a constant source of accidents," said Bob Soloman. He's lived near the hairpin curve for more than a decade and seen dozens of crashes.
"I've had cars pull up here after hitting that turn, where they went off the ditch a little and they're asking for help," said Soloman, "just to get their car back on the road so they can get out of here."
The guardrail is badly beaten, and the Madison County Commission has resorted to using plastic barriers in place of the traditional metal.
"I would see them change out those guardrails couple times a year, and that's a lot of money," said Soloman.
Neighbors believe the guardrail was taken out so many times, it wasn't worth it for the commission to keep repairing it.
"I assume that they (the plastic barriers) cost less to replace or reset, because they don't really take much damage. They just kind of knock out of the way like a bowling pin," said Soloman.
Soloman said the road used to have grooves in it to warn drivers of the sharp, dangerous curve. He said once the road was paved, the grooves went away, and the accidents picked back up.
"Prior to the road being repaved, if I had to guess, four or five years ago, they had put the ribs in the road that year," said Soloman. "They make you slow down. For some reason, that year, they paved the road and didn't put them back."
WAAY 31 reached out to the Madison County Commission to see what can be done to make the curve safer for drivers and how much it costs to replace the guardrail when it's damaged. They have yet to respond.