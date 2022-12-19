Neighbors step up to help family after early morning house fire in Huntsville

A Huntsville family is without a home Monday after an early morning fire.
Huntsville Fire & Rescue answered the call and arrived on the scene a few minutes after 5 a.m.
Everyone was out of the home when they arrived, but one person was injured. Two dogs also died in the blaze.
Within hours of the fire being put out, neighbors were coming to the home to help the family. One of those neighbors, Darrick Daniels, said he would do anything he could to help.
"I have brand-new clothes with hangers on them," said Daniels. "Any kind of things that they may need, as far as clothing is concerned, I got them."
Other neighbors spent their morning helping clean up what was left of the home.
Daniels said neighbors are supposed to be there for each other and that their neighborhood would support the family.
One family member from the home told WAAY 31 that, while they are upset their home is gone, they are happy that everyone is going to be OK.