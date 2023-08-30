Neighbors speak out after double homicide on Bonnell Drive in Huntsville

D’Asia Morris, 24, and 20-year-old Sequoiya Lamar were shot and killed on Bonnell Drive around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Huntsville Police say they are still searching for the killer, and they have not released any details on a suspect description.
Many residents say they are still in shock after this tragic double homicide.
One neighbor who graduated high school in 2018 with Morris says he recently saw her and just can’t believe what has happened.
"It's still shocking to me. I’m still trying to process it and figure out everything that's going on at the moment right now,” Dantrell White said.
White said Morris was always willing to help others around her.
“She was silly, goofy...[an] athlete, competitive. She was just all around a great person," said White. "So, for someone to do that, it’s still not making any sense. I want to give prayers to her family and friends. I hope they heal and process this and just grieve.”
Many residents said today they are praying for the victims' families.
One neighbor, Sahr Ball said, “Prayers to the family, just prayers man, and as much positive energy to the family. I don’t know the residents…they were a little bit younger than me, but prayers to the family. Condolences, and let's just stop this senseless violence here in Huntsville, Alabama because it's enough. I mean, there's been enough bloodshed.”
Family members of one of the victims, Lamar, have started a GoFundMe page for the funeral expenses.