Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Priceville

WAAY 31 spoke to residents in the Priceville community after an officer-involved shooting there on Monday.
It happened in the Cove Creek subdivision, sending multiple agencies to the area.
People who live there say they're shocked.
PREVIOUS: Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured in Monday shooting
"It's always quiet over here so that was a pretty big shock," Terrance Bowie said.
Other neighbors echoed his thoughts, but didn't want to be interviewed.
Terrance Bowie says he called 911 when he noticed a man he had never seen before acting suspicious near his home.
"I see this guy kind of stumbling from behind my neighbors privacy fence and he just kind of fell down," Bowie said. "I just assumed he was drunk or something. I yelled hey are you okay? He didn't respond. He just kind of laid there."
Bowie says the man wouldn't respond to him, so he went back home and called the police.
Bowie says when officers arrived, he went back outside to try to help them locate the suspect.
He didn't stay out there the entire time.
"I went back in the house and it was like five to ten minutes later, I just hear guns going off," Bowie said. "It's like News Year's all over, dogs were tripping out. At that point there is cops pulling up in front of my house and they're jumping out, guns loaded and stuff just running through my front yard."
Authorities say the suspect opened fire and the officer fired back.
The officer is now recovering at home.
"This is kind of unusual for Priceville," Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said." We don't have this in Priceville. This community supports our police officers and we really appreciate that. Just let everybody know that right now Priceville is in good hands and it's continuing safe tonight and our officers are fine."
This is still an ongoing investigation at this time. ALEA is leading ithe investigation.
As soon as we learn any new information, we'll be sure to pass that along to you.