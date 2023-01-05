Neighbors react to hit and run in Crossville

Crossville Police need your help locating a driver involved in an alleged hit and run which sent an Alzheimer's patient to a Huntsville Hospital.
Authorities say 72 year-old Charles Davis was found in a ditch on highway 227 in Crossville at four in the morning on New Years.
Neighbors on the stretch of highway 227 say they are in complete shock over the alleged hit and run that took place early new years morning.
The police chief in Crossville and he provided what he could on this investigation which is still ongoing.
The chief says a driver on the road noticed Davis waiving his hand for help in the ditch and that is when authorities were called to the scene around 4:20 in the morning.
Davis suffered numerous broken bones and was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he currently remains.
The investigation is still ongoing and Crossville PD says Dekalb County Sheriff's office and the state troopers will help assist.
Neighbors here say this is a very sad situation. The neighbor who had this happen in her front yard spoke to Waay31 about drivers on this particular highway.
"There are some speeders that come through here. At that time of the morning, my guess was it was the night after new year’s eve and somebody could have come along and been drinking. They hit him and they might not have realized they hit him," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.
If you have any information you are asked to give Crossville Police or the state troopers a call.