Neighbors react to hit and run in Crossville that severely injured man with Alzheimer's

Crossville Police need your help locating a driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left an Alzheimer's patient in intensive care at Huntsville Hospital.
Authorities say 72-year-old Charles Davis was found in a ditch on Alabama 227 in Crossville about 4 a.m. New Year's Day.
Neighbors on that stretch of Alabama 227 say they are in complete shock over the incident.
The police chief in Crossville shared what he could with WAAY 31 about the ongoing investigation.
The chief said a driver on the road noticed Davis waving his hand for help while in the ditch. That is when authorities were called to the scene, at about 4:20 a.m.
Davis suffered numerous broken bones and was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where he remained Thursday.
Crossville Police Department says Dekalb County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting with the investigation.
Neighbors here say it's a very sad situation. One woman, who lives near the scene of the incident and wanted to stay anonymous, shared her thoughts with WAAY 31.
"There are some speeders that come through here. At that time of the morning, my guess was it was ... after New Year’s Eve and somebody could have come along and been drinking. They hit him, and they might not have realized they hit him," she said.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crossville Police Department at 256-528-7121.