...Air Quality Alert in effect Friday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Friday,
June 9.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.state.al.us, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Neighbors react after outside gunfire hits sleeping Decatur woman in her home

  • Updated
  • 0

She had to be flown to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Neighbors in one Decatur apartment complex are stunned after an early Thursday morning shooting left one Decatur woman seriously injured, with police still looking for a suspect.

The Decatur Police Department said officers were on their way to a shots fired call when they received a call from a woman who said she had been struck by gunfire on Wimberly Drive SW.

"It was a big bang that hit my house and I didn't know what happened," said Casino White, who lives in the area. "It was something I've never seen before."

Police would find a woman shot, who neighbors said was sleeping when the bullet came through her home. 

Another neighbor, who lives directly above that woman's home, said he had just moved in to the area a week ago and he said he would have never expected this to happen. 

"It was about twelve, one o'clock and I heard a bunch of gunshots," said Travious Hood. "I got up and looked out the back window and didn't see anything."

Three apartment units and two vehicles were found with holes from bullets, and police said they found multiple shell casings over a stretch of land. 

"I thought it was going to be a quiet neighborhood to raise kids," said Hood.

One neighbor, who asked to not be on-camera, said she had talked to the injured woman's family and the woman's jaw had been shattered. She said the bullet had just narrowly missed hitting the woman's spinal cord, but she is expected to be OK. 

The Decatur Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them directly at 256-341-4600 or through their anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.

Bullet hole left in Decatur apartment

This bullet hole was one of the few remants left on a Decutar apartment's siding, where one woman was shot and injured while she was sleeping.

