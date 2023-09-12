Neighbors help woman jump out of burning apartment building

An eyewitness who saw two people jump from a window out of their burning apartment building spoke with WAAY 31.
It happened at the Reserve at Research Park on Rime Village Dr.
Alyiah Elliot says her boyfriend caught the woman who jumped from the second story window to save her life and they landed in some bushes.
She says it was a very scary and emotional experience for her and the neighbors who saw everything take place.
"It's one thing to see a fire that you can't control or do anything about but it's a whole other thing to see a person begging for help," said Elliot.
Around 2:45, Huntsville Fire and Rescue got a call about a fire at the apartment complex.
After receiving the call, someone reported two people jumped from the second story of the burning building trying to get to safety.
Elliot says she witnessed the entire thing.
"She didn't speak english, so she was freaking out even more. Literally tears in her eyes," said Elliot.
She says they saw the lady on her balcony. She then moved to her window. After breaking that window, that's when the unidentified woman risked it all to stay alive.
Elliot says her boyfriend even had a hand in helping rescue the woman.
"My boyfriend was begging her like you have to jump, please jump and even when she fell, she was like all right like I'm hurt, but I can't do anything and my boyfriend was like no we have to get away from this building. Him and somebody else carried her across the parking lot," she said.
Aside from being scared, Elliot also says she's frustrated because of the apartment complexes lack of safety measures.
"No sprinklers, no alarms. I feel like it didn't have to get that bad... but maybe this will change a couple of things with the complex. Maybe they'll put some sprinklers in the building," she said.
Elliot describes this as a terrifying experience and couldn't help but put herself in the shoes of the neighbors who could've died.
"I don't even want to start crying but earlier I really broke down because like I said that could've been me and my child," she said.
That woman who reportedly jumped was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. One firefighter is in the hospital due to overexertion. They were treated for non-life threatening injures as well.
The cause of this fire is still under investigation.
There's also efforts to help the victims on social media. A non-profit group "hatching hope" out of Pelham will be bringing disaster kits and recovery essentials to the families that have been displaced.