Neighbor of Devyn Keith speaks out on the councilman's latest charges

A few district one residents Devyn Keith has made a tremendous impact in the area.
The news of four misdemeanor theft charges coming out hurts some of his biggest and closest supporters.
According to Keith's Facebook post, he will make his final statement at Thursday's city council meeting which is at 5:30.
Waay 31 will be there to bring you coverage of that meeting.
A neighbor of Keith's says he’s known him for a decade and says all he can do is pray for him as he goes through this tough time.
“He didn’t want anybody to talk to him. He was ashamed when the charges came out about a week ago. He didn’t want to speak to anybody personally but i wrote gum a letter and wrote him a prayer for him to read it daily and i had it delivered to him," said Keith's neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.
This stems back from a Feb. 2nd arrest. Police say Keith was shoplifting at the Walmart on University Drive.
Keith addressed that incident on Facebook a week prior.
He admitted he failed to pay for a $20 pair of headphones stating he must be held accountable and acknowledging he is sorry for his actions.
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith is now out of jail on a $1,200 bond after he turned himself into the Madison County Jail about 1:30 in the morning on Feb. 8th.
Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property.
Keith released a statement on his Facebook page regarding the incident saying in part, "I will no longer be discussing my ongoing litigation I have received a court date and will give my final statement at tomorrow’s city council meeting."