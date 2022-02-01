Negligence case dismissed after Lauderdale County coroner resigns

The case against a Lauderdale County coroner accused of willfully neglecting his duties has been dismissed following the coroner's resignation.
George "Butch" Tucker confirmed to WAAY 31 he had resigned but said it was not because of the investigation into willful neglect of his duties.
Tucker was scheduled to be in court Feb. 7 as part of the proceedings, which could have resulted in his impeachment. He was the first coroner in Alabama to face impeachment.
Tucker said he will comment more details at a later date, but his resignation took effect Tuesday. He said Deputy Coroner Mike Bishop will take over for now.