Needed rain is on the way

Much higher rain chances begin Friday and remain through this weekend, with the approach of a slow-moving cold front from out of Tennessee. Storms are expected to start impacting our southern Tennessee counties starting Friday at breakfast time, then become more widespread throughout North Alabama starting at about lunchtime. Storm chances stay in the forecast through bedtime.
This much-needed rain will also bring relief from the heat. Friday's high temperatures will only reach to 90, and with more rain expected Saturday, we will only rise to the upper 80s.
This rain is not enough to end drought issues in North Alabama, but it will help. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday morning, now includes Severe Drought in parts of the Shoals.