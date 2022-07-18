Nearly $40,000 raised for family of woman killed in Lincoln County wreck that injured 4 others

A community continues to mourn the loss of a 19-year-old Tennessee woman killed Friday in Lincoln County, raising nearly $40,000 to help the woman's family as they grieve and recover.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said Destinee Rhea was traveling north on U.S. 231 at about 10:15 p.m. Friday when a man driving a 2008 Jeep Cherokee crossed into her lane of travel, striking the 2009 Toyota Camry she was driving head-on.
Rhea was killed in the crash, and three of her passengers — ages 12, 14 and 15 — were injured. Family and friends say two of the passengers were her younger sisters.
They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
In the days since the wreck, several people have taken to social media to honor Rhea, sharing memories and photos. To some, she was their child's beloved preschool teacher; others remembered her as a favorite server at their local restaurant; and others remembered her spirit and skills on the basketball court.
Rhea was a 2021 graduate of Fayetteville City Schools and a current student at University of Tennessee Southern, where she played on the women's basketball team.
A GoFundMe was created to help Rhea's mother with burial expenses for Rhea and medical expenses for her younger sisters. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the fundraiser had received $37,720 in donations, surpassing its original goal by several thousand dollars.
The GoFundMe says a drunk driver was responsible for Rhea's death. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as a Huntsville man who was injured in the crash but did not say whether he was intoxicated.