Nearly $3.9M requested for new Russellville Library, multipurpose community center

Russellville Mayor David Grissom announced U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt included the Russellville Library/Multipurpose Community Center as one of the Congressman’s funding requests in fiscal year 2024.
The amount requested for the project is $3,892,000. It would fund the construction of a library/multipurpose community center.
If the funding is secured, the facility will be built on property located behind Russellville City Hall in Russellville’s Downtown District on property donated to the city in August 2020 by the Billy and Leila Norris Family.
“I received information from Congressman Aderholt that the Russellville Library/Multipurpose Community Center has been submitted as one of his earmark funding requests. We are thankful that the Congressman has included our project and are hopeful that it will make it through the funding process in Washington, D.C. This project will benefit our entire Russellville community. Congressman Aderholt was here in Russellville the day the Norris Family donated the property to the city and we are so thankful for his help on the funding of this project,” said Grissom.
“I was pleased to request funding for this project,” said Aderholt. “This is a project that directly benefits the citizens of Russellville and the surrounding communities. While there are many steps left to go in the appropriations process before we know what projects will ultimately be funded in FY 2024, I’m hopeful this will be included. I also will continue to advocate in Washington for the needs of the Fourth District and the people who call it home.”
The letter Aderholt sent to the full House Appropriations Committee requesting the project may be viewed here.