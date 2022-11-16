Nearly 20% more Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving despite record-high gas prices

Millions of travelers will be on the roads over the next week, heading to gather with family and friends for a celebration of food, football, napping or a combination of the three.
Before hitting the road, however, drivers may want to make sure they've got a little extra set aside for gas money, as GasBuddy predicts fuel prices could be at their highest seasonal level ever.
The leading fuel savings platform projects the national average to reach $3.68 by Thanksgiving Day, nearly 30 cents above last year's prices and more than 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.
Still, GasBuddy expects this not to keep people from their road trips, as the number of Americans who said they plan to travel increased from 32% to 38% this year — a nearly 20% rise. Only 21% of those surveyed said they won't be driving due to high fuel prices.
“It has been a dizzying year at the pump, with motorists likely feeling nauseous not from the eggnog, but from the roller coaster ride at the pump with record gasoline prices earlier this year, which have fallen significantly since mid-summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased.”
If you are planning to travel for Thanksgiving, GasBuddy offers the following advice:
- Plan ahead. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day after are set to be the busiest on U.S. highways.
- Shop around. The first gas station you see won't always be the cheapest, and driving a few blocks off the main roadway could save you upwards of 30 cents per gallon.
- Slow down. Aggressive driving habits, like speeding, rapid acceleration and hard braking, can cost you hundreds of extra dollars per year in fuel consumption.
- Eye the map. Differences in taxes can mean differences in prices — and savings — from one state to the next.
Drivers can use travel apps like the one offered by GasBuddy to search along their route for the cheapest gas prices.