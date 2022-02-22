Nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lauderdale County

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin
AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall
and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln.
* WHEN...Until 515 AM CST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro,
Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield,
Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay,
Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and
Hazel Green.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&