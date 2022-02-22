Nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lauderdale County

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin
AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall
and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 515 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro,
Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield,
Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay,
Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and
Hazel Green.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...
Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama...
Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...
South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals,
Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red
Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville,
Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lauderdale County

Power outage web

Crews with Florence Utilities are responding to large power outages in Lauderdale County.

The electricity department warned it may take some time to assess and repair damage. Customers are asked to call 256-764-4456 to report an outage or downed power line.

An outage map for the utility showed nearly 1,000 customers were without power as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

