Near record warmth Thursday, a mostly dry weekend

We are on record watch in North Alabama today! The sunshine is not going anywhere and our afternoon highs are still well above average. Our forecast high is 77 today, which comes mighty close to Huntsville's record high for March 3rd of 78 set back in 1983. Some locations could even clip 80 degrees this afternoon, especially in northwest Alabama. Expect more of the same Friday outside of a few more thin clouds filtering in by the afternoon. Overnight lows are still cool, but comfortable. Morning temperatures will go from the low 40s this morning into the 50s by the weekend.
Speaking of the weekend, more clouds move in Saturday and Sunday. While we may not have a brilliant blue sky this weekend, it does appear to stay mostly dry. Spotty showers remain possible Sunday afternoon thanks to a nearby frontal boundary. The best chance to see showers Sunday will be in our southern Tennessee counties and west of I-65 in Alabama. The main show comes Monday as our next cold front passes through the region. Widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms move in Monday afternoon and evening. We are still not expecting much in the way of severe weather on Monday, but we will monitor the trends over the next few days. In any case, storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Around a half inch of rain will fall Monday, with locally higher amounts closer to one inch for areas that see heavier storms. The front moves out late Monday night, ushering in cooler temperatures for the remainder of next week. Another system could bring more rain to the region by the middle of next week, but the timing and amount of moisture is still in question with that system.