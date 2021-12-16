Near record warm Thursday, increasing rain chances

North Alabama's next cold front stalls and wobbles north and south just across the TN/AL today and Friday before it finally makes a real impact. With that said showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible by this evening and overnight, especially areas further north and west.
Meantime, our temperatures stay unseasonably warm even with a bit more cloud cover today. Thursday's highs warm to the low-70s, which is close to the record high of 73 in Huntsville.
The wind doesn't ease much and it stays breezy all through the end of the week. Friday is another warm one with highs back to low-70s.
Saturday we'll at least make it to the upper 60s before the front passes. We're not expecting a ton of rain, so most spots see half an inch up to an inch over the next 7 days. Temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s for highs on Sunday behind the cold front and we'll stay much cooler for a large part of next week.