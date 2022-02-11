Near 70 to end the week, another big chill is back this weekend

Spring-like temperatures are here for one more day. This morning is actually a bit warmer thanks to a light southerly wind. This time of year, clear skies and calm winds allow temperatures to drop very quickly at night (fancy term for this process is "radiational cooling"). With the wind starting to pick up this morning, that is keeping temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most spots. A spectacular Friday is on the way. This will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 60s and close to 70 with plenty of sunshine. Clouds begin to filter in tonight ahead of our next cold front. Evening temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The cold front moves into our northern counties close to sunrise Saturday morning. Even this close to the event, data sources are really struggling with how much moisture will accompany this front. Given how dry our atmosphere is now and much drier and colder air moving in, we still expect moisture to be lacking on Saturday. Spotty showers will be possible and the window for a transition to snowflakes during the evening. No accumulations or impacts are expected with any snow we do see. But as we have mentioned, models are struggling with this system so that forecast could change rather quickly in the next 24 hours.
The big headline continues to be the return of winter. Temperatures in the low 40s Saturday morning will not budge during the day. Overnight lows Sunday morning sink into the 20s. We're back in the 40s for Super Bowl Sunday then warming into the 50s by Valentine's Day. Late next week, widespread rain is increasingly likely. At this early stage, the setup for this event also looks favorable for severe weather potential by Thursday. We should be able to get into more specifics on this system over the next few days. Check back for updates.