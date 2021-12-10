NCAA announces penalties for Auburn Men's Basketball

The NCAA comes down on Auburn University basketball after a former men's associate head coach violated ethical conduct rules.
The NCAA report released Friday morning said the violation occurred when the coach, who was not named in the report, accepted more than $90-thousand dollars in bribes for impermissibly influencing student athletes and their families. Federal court records show that coach was former Auburn star Chuck Person.
Auburn had already self-imposed a ban on postseason play during the 2020-21 season as well as recruiting restrictions and scholarship limitations.
Additional NCAA penalties include:
- Four years of probation.
- A 2020-21 postseason ban for the men's basketball team (self-imposed).
- A $5,000 fine plus 3% of the men's basketball program budget.
- A reduction of one scholarship during the 2020-21 academic year (self-imposed). The program must reduce the total number of scholarships by two during the term of probation.
- A reduction in the number of official visits in men's basketball to 20 during the 2017-18/2018-19 rolling two-year period (self-imposed).
- A ban on unofficial visits for 19 weeks during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).
- A ban on recruiting phone calls for a 20-week period during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).
- A reduction in the number of recruiting person days in men's basketball by 82 days during the 2017-18 academic year (self-imposed).
- A 10-year show-cause order for the former associate head coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
- A one-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
- A two-game suspension for the head coach during the 2021-22 academic year immediately following the release of the panel's decision.
- A vacation of all team records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible.
The investigation started in 2017 and involved several universities. Person pleaded guilty to bribery and fraud charges in 2019.
Multiple people were arrested and prosecuted nationwide in what the NCAA called a case related to a broader scheme that involved money and influence at the intersection of college and professional basketball.