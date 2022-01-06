 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Navigating roads with black ice.

Driving in Snow
By Alex Torres-Perez

Michael Lapp, owner of Lappdog towing and recovery says he and his crew have their tow trucks loaded and ready in the event that black ice does form on the road and people are in need of a tow.

He spoke on how black ice causes wrecks and how drivers can avoid a crash if they start to slide.

“Well, what we normally see is, them sliding out of control due to the fact that they’re not paying attention. Then, when they look, the car feels like it’s sliding. They do press the breaks too hard and turn the opposite direction that they’re sliding, not the direction they’re sliding in, the other way. It’s always good to turn your wheel the way you’re sliding," said Lapp.

If you absolutely have to drive and black ice is on the road, Lapp says make sure you have plenty of gas in your car, make sure your car is properly stocked with a blanket, food and water in case you end up off the road and possibly stuck for a long period of time.

Please, be extremely careful and if there is a question about safety, to please stay at home.

