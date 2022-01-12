Nationwide bus driver shortage affecting Limestone County Schools

Bus driver shortages continue to affect school systems across the nation.
Limestone County Schools is still hiring people to fill open positions for the current school year. Director of Transportation Rusty Bates said in all his years with the school system, he has never experienced such a shortage.
"It's been a bit of a roller coaster here," Bates said. "At times, we've gotten in really good shape, and then we have a few to retire or leave."
Like many school systems, Limestone County Schools is constantly searching for new bus drivers. Until new hires arrive, current staff members are filling in.
"Our mechanics, our staff here, will jump in and have to start driving," Bates said. "You know, we've been driving all along this year."
The school system needs at least 118 drivers to cover all of its routes. When Bates started working for the school system eight years ago, he had no problem filling those spots.
"It wasn't uncommon to have 10 or 12 extra drivers, and now, we don't have any," he said.
Some people are swayed to another line of work from the stress of caring for 40-plus kids every day.
"You're hauling not just cargo, but you're hauling precious cargo. That's someone's daughter or son," said Bates.
Only a special person is willing to take on that type of responsibility. The school system targets pastors, small business owners and spouses who may be up for the job.
"On the other hand, it's so rewarding. It's rewarding because you get to work with those students," he said.
Bates said they're hiring people "straight out of classes" to fill the vacancies.
"They're getting their license one day, and soon as everything clears, we're hiring them within the next week or two," he said.
The school system is hiring three new drivers next week after some December retirements. Spring hiring efforts will start in the next few weeks, so you will likely see a Limestone County Schools bus driving around the city and advertising open positions.