National Weather Service to survey damage in Morgan County

The National Weather Service plans to survey part of Morgan County on Friday to determine the cause of damage to trees, power lines and homes in the area.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported several homes were damaged and high-voltage power lines were downed Thursday. The sheriff's office said residents reported it as a possible tornado, but the National Weather Service attributed the damage to thunderstorm winds in its preliminary local storm report Thursday.
The damaged area included the 500 block of Wilson Mountain Road at Lindsay Private Drive, north of Eva.
An outage map for Joe Wheeler EMC showed nearly 400 customers were without power in Morgan County on Thursday afternoon.
