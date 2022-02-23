National Weather Service survey confirms Tuesday tornado near Hazel Green

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed Tuesday night's damage near Hazel Green was caused by an EF-0 tornado.
Preliminary survey results show the tornado caused "minor, concentrated tree damage" off Grimwood Drive near Hazel Green. The tornado had a very short track, traveling about 3.1 miles with wind speeds peaking at 76 mph.
At its widest, the tornado's path was 110 yards, NWS said. There was no structural damage reported.
Tuesday's storms also damaged a carport and downed a rotted tree in Elkmont, but the NWS said that was the result of severe thunderstorm winds.