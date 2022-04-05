National Weather Service: Prepare! Don't let severe weather take you by surprise

April is peak tornado season in North Alabama and with the potential for more severe weather on Wednesday, WAAY 31 wants to be sure you and your family stay safe.
Weather can be unpredictable sometimes, which is why it's always so important to stay ahead of it as best you can.
With all modes of severe weather possible for Wednesday, you'll want to be prepared.
Some of the best ways to do that, according to the National Weather Service include:
- Being weather-ready by checking the forecast regularly.
- Have a way to get weather alerts. Sign up for notifications so you'll know when your community is impacted.
- Create a communications plan for the family that includes an emergency meeting place and practice it.
- Prepare your home ahead of severe weather by keeping trees and branches trimmed, securing any loose items outside, closing all windows and doors, and moving any valuable objects inside or under a sturdy structure.
Here are more tips from the NWS for before, during and after a storm.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan echoed most of the NWS tips, adding the nearly 400 volunteer firefighters in the county and local officials are ready for whatever Wednesday and future severe weather events might bring.
"This is Alabama, we've seen all the seasons in one week," Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said. "You just need to be aware of your surroundings and stay in tune with what the meteorologists are forecasting."
The WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App is a handy tool to have! You'll get weather alerts directly to your phone.
You can download it here.