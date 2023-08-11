 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Marshall
Counties. In Tennessee, Lincoln County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

National Weather Service confirms tornado occurred Thursday in Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0
National Weather Service

Image from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Facebook page

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred Thursday in Southwestern Limestone County with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

A NWS and Limestone County EMA survey team assessed damage which was associated with a line of severe thunderstorms early Thursday morning.

NWS says the tornado was on the ground for approximately 5 minutes and had a maximum width of 225 yards.

The tornado formed about 2:23 a.m. on the northern shore of Wheeler Lake on Davis Road in Rogersville, says NWS.

NWS says the tornado then crossed an inlet and uprooted several more trees along Beechwood Road, before continuing to the Brigadoon neighborhood in Athens. The tornado continued to follow the northern shore of Wheeler Lake/Tennessee River but began weakening.

NWS says the tornado likely lifted just east of Shaw Road in Hillsboro about 2:28 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the tornado did cause damage across its path as NWS says trees were uprooted, power poles knocked down, and large branches snapped. A home was also damaged by a fallen tree.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you