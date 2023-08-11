National Weather Service confirms tornado occurred Thursday in Limestone County

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred Thursday in Southwestern Limestone County with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.
A NWS and Limestone County EMA survey team assessed damage which was associated with a line of severe thunderstorms early Thursday morning.
NWS says the tornado was on the ground for approximately 5 minutes and had a maximum width of 225 yards.
The tornado formed about 2:23 a.m. on the northern shore of Wheeler Lake on Davis Road in Rogersville, says NWS.
NWS says the tornado then crossed an inlet and uprooted several more trees along Beechwood Road, before continuing to the Brigadoon neighborhood in Athens. The tornado continued to follow the northern shore of Wheeler Lake/Tennessee River but began weakening.
NWS says the tornado likely lifted just east of Shaw Road in Hillsboro about 2:28 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but the tornado did cause damage across its path as NWS says trees were uprooted, power poles knocked down, and large branches snapped. A home was also damaged by a fallen tree.