...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

National Weather Service confirms tornado caused some damage in Monrovia Tuesday

National Weather Service

Image from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Facebook page

The National Weather Service and Madison County Emergency Management Agency survey team confirms that a tornado touched down in Monrovia Tuesday.

NWS states that minor damage concentrated near Monrovia was associated with the EF-0 tornado, with winds of approximately 80 miles per hour. 

WAAY 31's Taylor Kanost reports the tornado was on the ground for four minutes and had a max width of 103 yards. 

Kanost says the tornado traveled approximately two miles. It occurred between the Jeff Road and Kelly Springs intersection, and it moved southeast to the Indian Creek Road and Blake Bottom Road intersection.

