National Weather Service confirms tornado caused some damage in Monrovia Tuesday

The National Weather Service and Madison County Emergency Management Agency survey team confirms that a tornado touched down in Monrovia Tuesday.
NWS states that minor damage concentrated near Monrovia was associated with the EF-0 tornado, with winds of approximately 80 miles per hour.
WAAY 31's Taylor Kanost reports the tornado was on the ground for four minutes and had a max width of 103 yards.
Kanost says the tornado traveled approximately two miles. It occurred between the Jeff Road and Kelly Springs intersection, and it moved southeast to the Indian Creek Road and Blake Bottom Road intersection.
