National Weather Service confirms Lawrence County tornado, making it 9th of late March outbreak

The National Weather Service has confirmed another tornado connected to a late March outbreak in North Alabama.
An EF1 tornado touched down in Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County near Northwest Road and Thompson Creek about midnight March 25. It dissipated about six minutes later near Braziel Creek.
In its report issued Friday, the service said it used high-resolution satellite imagery to confirm the tornado. Damage was mostly limited to uprooted trees in this tornado.
This becomes the ninth tornado in the March 24-25 severe weather outbreak that hit North Alabama and southern Tennessee in the overnight hours.
Tornadoes previously were confirmed in Anderson and St. Florian in Lauderdale County; Flat Rock in Jackson County; Falkville, Hartselle and Laceys Spring in Morgan County; Fayetteville in Lincoln County, Tennessee; and Estill Springs in Franklin County, Tennessee.