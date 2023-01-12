National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado struck Lawrence, Morgan, Limestone counties

The National Weather Service has released more details about a now-confirmed tornado that traveled through three North Alabama counties Thursday morning.
Survey data shows a supercell produced an EF-1 tornado at 8:09 a.m., about 5 miles west-southwest of Moulton, just west of Lawrence County Road 101.
It snapped and uprooted trees as it crossed the road, causing minor damage to homes and near destruction of a large metal workshop on its way east. Near Lawrence County Road 117, the tornado reached peak winds of 104 mph, according to the NWS report.
"Moving northeast at this point, the tornado likely briefly lifted before causing isolated damage in downtown Moulton," the report states. "Minor damage was observed at the high school baseball fields, and roof damage at Lawrence Medical Center."
The tornado continued across Alabama 24, damaging a motel before moving on to Trinity and Decatur. There, damage reports include downed power lines, trees, a tipped tractor-trailer, flipped or displaced camper trailers, mobile home roofs and a law enforcement marina.
An injury was also reported at the recycling facility in Decatur.
The tornado crossed the Tennessee River and caused damage to trees and the baseball complex near Calhoun Community College in Limestone County. The NWS report states the final damage point was along Fennel Road and Fennel Lane, about 3 miles north-northwest of Mooresville in Limestone County.
In total, the tornado traveled 30.4 miles from its start at 8:09 a.m. to its final lifting at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Its path was 325 yards at its widest.
No deaths were reported.
