National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in New Market

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says the tornado that struck New Market late Wednesday night was at least an EF-1.
Todd Baron of the NWS said their survey showed "a very short-lived EF-1," though he noted it was on the high end, with winds of about 110 mph.
No injuries were reported from the tornado, but there were reports of structural damage to roofs in the community.
Baron said a lack of peripheral damage, such as damaged trees or power lines, contributed to the decision to label it an EF-1.