National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in eastern Lauderdale County

A National Weather Service storm survey has concluded an EF-0 tornado caused damage in eastern Lauderdale County on Tuesday night.
The tornado spawned about 5:29 p.m. Tuesday and lasted five minutes, according to surveyors. It traveled about 1.8 miles in eastern Lauderdale County, about 4 miles from Anderson.
The survey found the tornado uprooted trees and caused roof damage to Whitehead Baptist Church and nearby homes.
The Lauderdale County EMA director said they had reports of damage along County Road 51 in the Whitehead community, including structural damage to sheds and siding damage to the church.
The NWS survey crew previously determined damage in Colbert Heights was the result of thunderstorm winds, not a tornado.