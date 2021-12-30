National Weather Service confirms DeKalb County tornado as EF-1

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has announced damage in DeKalb County was the result of an EF-1 tornado that struck the area Wednesday night.
NWS said wind speeds reached as high as 104 mph as the tornado traveled a 6-mile path that was up to 285 yards wide at times. Surveyors believe the tornado started near Powell at 8:21 p.m. and ended near Rainsville about seven minutes later.
It touched down just east of DeKalb County Road 120, destroying a small outbuilding, then continued east, uprooting trees on South Broad Street.
The tornado was strongest near Kirk Road, "snapping or uprooting dozens of trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes," the NWS survey reads.
Additional damage was noted at Alabama 35, Rainbow Road and Church Street. The tornado eventually lifted west of Alabama 75, according to NWS.