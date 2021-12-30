You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1000 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service confirms DeKalb County tornado as EF-1

Rainsville tornado on 12/29/21

By WAAY 31 Meteorologist Rob Elvington
Rainsville 12/29/21 Tornado stats

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has announced damage in DeKalb County was the result of an EF-1 tornado that struck the area Wednesday night.

NWS said wind speeds reached as high as 104 mph as the tornado traveled a 6-mile path that was up to 285 yards wide at times. Surveyors believe the tornado started near Powell at 8:21 p.m. and ended near Rainsville about seven minutes later.

It touched down just east of DeKalb County Road 120, destroying a small outbuilding, then continued east, uprooting trees on South Broad Street.

The tornado was strongest near Kirk Road, "snapping or uprooting dozens of trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes," the NWS survey reads. 

Additional damage was noted at Alabama 35, Rainbow Road and Church Street. The tornado eventually lifted west of Alabama 75, according to NWS.