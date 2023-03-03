 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-1 tornados in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0

A preliminary survey of damage in Jackson County has led to confirmation of two EF-1 tornados in the area Friday.

Survey Scene in Section

This graphic shows the path of an EF-1 tornado that formed in Jackson County on Friday, March 3, 2023.

The National Weather Service reports the first tornado spawned at 12:39 p.m. about 1 mile northwest of Section and traveled 5 miles before lifting about 2 miles north-northwest of Dutton at 12:43 p.m. It reached peak winds of 95 mph and a maximum path width of 105 yards.

The tornado uprooted trees and damaged multiple mobile homes in Section, even overturning one of them. As it continued toward Dutton, the EF-1 downed power lines, took out more trees, damaged the roof of a home near Hodge Road and County Road 124, and removed metal roofing from a chicken house on County Road 19.

RELATED: Residents in Section mobile home community say Friday tornado was brief but impactful

About 4 minutes later, at 12:47 p.m., the NWS survey shows a second EF-1 formed about 1 mile east-southeast of Pisgah, traveling 3.2 miles and reaching peak wind speeds of 95 mph before lifting for good at 12:50 p.m.

The brief tornado uprooted several trees on County Road 88, uprooted another on County Road 61 and ended 3 miles east-northeast of Pisgah on County Road 126, where multiple chicken houses had minor roof damage. 

Survey Scene in Pisgah

This graphic shows the path of an EF-1 tornado that formed in Jackson County on Friday, March 3, 2023.

