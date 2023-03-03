National Weather Service confirms 2 EF-1 tornados in Jackson County

A preliminary survey of damage in Jackson County has led to confirmation of two EF-1 tornados in the area Friday.
The National Weather Service reports the first tornado spawned at 12:39 p.m. about 1 mile northwest of Section and traveled 5 miles before lifting about 2 miles north-northwest of Dutton at 12:43 p.m. It reached peak winds of 95 mph and a maximum path width of 105 yards.
The tornado uprooted trees and damaged multiple mobile homes in Section, even overturning one of them. As it continued toward Dutton, the EF-1 downed power lines, took out more trees, damaged the roof of a home near Hodge Road and County Road 124, and removed metal roofing from a chicken house on County Road 19.
RELATED: Residents in Section mobile home community say Friday tornado was brief but impactful
About 4 minutes later, at 12:47 p.m., the NWS survey shows a second EF-1 formed about 1 mile east-southeast of Pisgah, traveling 3.2 miles and reaching peak wind speeds of 95 mph before lifting for good at 12:50 p.m.
The brief tornado uprooted several trees on County Road 88, uprooted another on County Road 61 and ended 3 miles east-northeast of Pisgah on County Road 126, where multiple chicken houses had minor roof damage.