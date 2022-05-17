National Nurses Month: Honoring those who take care of our veterans

May is National Nurses Month, and WAAY 31 wants to honor the men and women who take care of our community — specifically, the nurses who are tasked with caring for our local veterans.
Nursing is described as a "noble profession" that not only requires countless hours of training but also intangible skills, like empathy and compassion. Nurses at the Huntsville VA Clinic say connecting with veterans and being able to give back to the country's heroes is what makes their job worth it.
"It's an honor and a privilege to be able to work here — to work and serve approximately 20,000 veterans," said Dr. Sarah Wilkinson-Buchmann, the primary care nurse manager at the Huntsville VA Clinic.
Serving those who served our country — that is the goal at the VA clinic.
"Being a part of making a difference in the lives of those who gave of themselves, and their families who also sacrificed during their service," said Wilkinson-Buchmann.
Many of the nurses pull from their own family history to help relate to their patients.
"I have family members who have served, and knowing that I get to serve our veterans, it's such an honor," said Emily Houston, a licensed practical nurse at the clinic.
It is no simple job, but Houston said focusing on small acts of kindness makes it more rewarding.
"It's not always easy, but you know putting a smile on someone's face, that's the best thing you can do," she said.
Something as simple as a smile goes a long way for those in need.
"Oh, I love my nurse!" said retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Delores Davis.
It is those personal relationships between nurses and patients that provide an extra level of comfort at the VA clinic.
"She knows when something is really wrong, and that tells a lot about a person and their profession," explained Davis.
Although it's always nice to be appreciated, that's not why the nurses got into this profession.
"Going into being a nurse, we don't go in there to get the glory, honor, praise. We go in there solely to take care of the patients," said Houston.
The Huntsville VA Clinic offers a variety of services, from primary care to optometry to mental health services. For any veterans who are looking for treatment but not sure where to start, stop by the clinic or check out their website here.
The Huntsville VA Clinic is part of the Birmingham VA Health Care System. They have 11 health care facilities for veterans throughout the state.